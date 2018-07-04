Talkback 16: State Trooper Crash, Pets and Fireworks, Ally the Ladybug

Talkback 16 callers didn't take the holiday off. Topics include the crash involving a state trooper, pets and fireworks, fish and the heat, and a polka dot dress meteorologist Ally Gallo wore.
1 Comment
Diane Eden Petersen Hiller
Fireworks are very scarey to my dogs…they sit on my lap and jump with the sounds. I think people need to follow the laws..150 from home. That law dont exist with the people of Dickson City shooting of fireworks, M80`s