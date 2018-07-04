Masahiro Tanaka makes re-hab start for SWB RailRiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After missing a month due to sore hamstrings, New York Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka made a re-hab start at PNC Field for the SWB RailRiders. Two Batters into the game Tanaka allowed a two run HR. But, after that he retired 14 batters in a row in a five inning stint. RailRiders rallied with four runs in the 7th to win 4-2.