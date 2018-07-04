Masahiro Tanaka makes re-hab start for SWB RailRiders

Posted 10:39 pm, July 4, 2018, by

After missing a month due to sore hamstrings, New York Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka made a re-hab start at PNC Field for the SWB RailRiders.  Two Batters into the game Tanaka allowed a two run HR.  But, after that he retired 14 batters in a row in a five inning stint.  RailRiders rallied with four runs in the 7th to win 4-2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s