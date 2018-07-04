× Free Bike Helmet Giveaway in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of kids in Luzerne County have a new bicycle helmet for the holiday.

The law firm Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn handed out the helmets at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, free of charge to kids 12 and under.

“We have bicycles at home that we haven’t built yet and we’re going to ride them soon, so we need our helmets to protect our heads,” said Oleander McKenzie of Pocono Summit.

The is the 11th year for the bicycle helmet giveaway, which is fast becoming a Fourth of July tradition in Luzerne County.