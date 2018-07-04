Fourth of July Motorcycle Parade in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- One by one, more than two dozen motorcycles pulled out of Tractor Supply in Mount Pocono.

With American Flags flying, this crew paraded through the Poconos to celebrate Independence Day.

"It's a show of patriotism. I am just trying to bring a little bit of patriotism back into our corner of the world," said Larry Loschiavo Jr., ride organizer.

The bikers rode down Route 611 and through Stroudsburg.

People who showed up say this is a great way to celebrate the 242nd birthday of America.

"We are very proud to have the freedoms that we have and to live in the United States. We are very fortunate, and we just want to celebrate all the things we are thankful for," said Cindy Miller of Stroudsburg.

Once the riders make their loop around the Poconos, they will head to Scranton to the Gino Merli Veterans Center. There, they will meet with some local veterans and celebrate the Fourth of July.

"They might see a family member once in a while. They might see a friend once in a while. Other than that, all they have is each other there. They appreciate being recognized for the service that they gave to our country," said Loschiavo Jr.

Chris Gehm from Stroudsburg says in a time when the nation seems to be divided, this is a great way to bring people together.

"It's a very big deal, I think. I am proud to be an American, and I support this every year, and I support our troops, our flag, and everything else that we stand for," said Chris Gehm of Stroudsburg.

Members of Warriors' Watch Riders, American Legion, Valor and Harvest Motorcycle Ministry were all part of the Fourth of July event.