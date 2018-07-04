Coroner Called to Crash on I-81, Highway Shut Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Part of Interstate 81 in northern Lackawanna County is closed after a deadly crash.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Fleetville exit (202) around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Both lanes are closed.

The Lackawanna County coroner has been called to the scene.

There is no word how many vehicles were involved or how many victims there are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

