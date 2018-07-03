Win Tickets to the 2018 Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree
The 4-Wheel Jamboree is a series of family events geared toward the truck, jeep and off-road enthusiast.
The series visits Bloomsburg, PA, drawing truck enthusiasts from across the country and Canada.
The 4-Wheel Jamboree turns its hosting Fairgrounds into a 4×4 playground for the 4-wheel drive hobbyist – whether the participant likes to drive it, race it or just show it off.
The series is also family-friendly including a kid zone, monster truck racing and monster truck rides.
You can win tickets!
Grand Prize: 4 VIP Passes, 1 VIP Parking Pass, 4 Monster Truck Rides $341 value.
Additional prizes: 3 family 4 packs (12 tickets) $80 value per family four pack.
Contest runs 7/3 to 7/10.