Toll Increase Coming for PA Turnpike

Prepare to pay more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike next year.

The Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved rate hikes for 2019.

The increase is six percent for both E-ZPass and cash.

The commission says the most common toll will go from $1.30 to $1.38 for E-ZPass users.

For drivers who still use cash, the most common toll will go from $2.10 to $2.25.

The increases take effect on January 6.

The turnpike makes up 552 miles of roads in the state.

You can see how much it costs to drive sections of the Turnpike right now by using the Turnpike Commission’s toll calculator.