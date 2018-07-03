× State Store Shuttered for Expansion

SCRANTON — A popular shopping plaza in Scranton has gone dry.

The Wine & Spirits store on Meadow Avenue is being gutted, making way for an expansion.

Stand in the parking lot of the plaza along Meadow Avenue in Scranton long enough and you’ll see several people do what Morris Taylor did Tuesday morning. He turned around and got back into his car as soon as he realized the state store is closed.

“I just happened to be in the area, for a haircut, and I thought, ‘I’ll just run over here.’ Got out of the car and they’re missing a window, for one thing!” Taylor said.

The state store has been gutted. The contractor told Newswatch 16 the work should take about six months to complete. The store is expanding by 4,000 square feet. But, none of the other businesses in the plaza will have to move.

The store is expanding into previously unused space behind other businesses in the plaza.

Morris Taylor thinks it will be a long six months without it, but is looking forward to a bigger store like ones in other areas of Lackawanna County.

“The wine selection is terrific, there’s just a big expanded wine selection and that’s nice,” he said.

The contractor tells Newswatch 16 the new Wine & Spirits store is expected to reopen around Christmas.