State Police Involved in Snyder County Crash

KREAMER, Pa. -- A crash in Snyder County Tuesday morning left a state police vehicle on its roof.
It happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 522 in Kreamer.
State police say a trooper was involved in a crash with an SUV. Both vehicles flipped, ending up on their roofs.
The driver of the SUV was flown to a hospital.
We're told the trooper has minor injuries.
There is no word what led to the crash.
40.803140 -76.963865
4 comments
lickerblisters
SLOW DOWN YOU NUT! You’re not driving a Humvee in Iraq anymore! SMDH!
diddunuffin
Don’t know or won’t release what happen and never will? Cover up for sure!!!
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
things are always mum when cops screw up
mickmars
Call it a hunch, but I’m pretty sure it won’t be the troopers fault (even if it 100% was) lol