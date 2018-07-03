State Police Involved in Snyder County Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KREAMER, Pa. -- A crash in Snyder County Tuesday morning left a state police vehicle on its roof.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 522 in Kreamer.

State police say a trooper was involved in a crash with an SUV. Both vehicles flipped, ending up on their roofs.

The driver of the SUV was flown to a hospital.

We're told the trooper has minor injuries.

There is no word what led to the crash.