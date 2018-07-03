Scrantastic Spectacular Brings Crowd Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The seventh annual Scrantastic Spectacular drew a patriotic crowd downtown for the many sights and sounds of an independence celebration.

"Honestly, the spectacular is great. The fireworks are top notch, you know, everyone coming out," said Tony Sebia from Electric City Harley Davidson.

One family staked out a shady spot early, eager to beat the crowds and take part in all the Spectacular had to offer.

"It's fun. It's a nice little activity that the town does. I'm from Scranton. I grew up here. My mom and I come down with the kids,” said Christine Grullon of Old Forge as she held her son, four months, on her lap.

“Food! The food is great! And then there's fireworks and just being with family, and it's fun,” said Grullon’s mom, Paulette Burns of Scranton.

In addition to those who come every year were first-timers to the Scrantastic Spectacular.

"This is fun. Everyone is having a great time. We did the bouncy house, and we just won some prizes and had some good food,“ said Arielle Quatra, who grew up in Scranton but now lives in San Francisco.

The Scrantastic Spectacular was sweltering, with temperatures in the 90s.

Vendors cooking up food said it was the hottest it has ever been at the event.

"Oh my God! We're working over 400-degree oil in there, which means the trailer is well over 100 degrees, maybe 120, and then it's probably 98 degrees outside. Do the math. It's very hot,” said Ferris Webby of Webby’s Concessions.

The night, of course, ended with the bang of a fireworks display.