Motorcyclist Nabbed after Chase, Crash

BERWICK, Pa. — A police pursuit of a motorcycle on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County early Tuesday ended when the cyclist crashed in Columbia County.

Police said Dante Matos, 30, of Jim Thorpe, took off when police tried to stop him on Interstate 81 in Dorrance Township around 4 a.m.

The crash ended in Berwick when Matos crashed.

Police said Matos was DUI and in possession of a controlled substance. He faces a long list of charge.