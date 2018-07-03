Minersville’s Pool is Finally Open

MINERSVILLE — After more than a month of being closed, Minersville’s pool is finally back in business.

“I’m so excited,” Michael Castle of Minersville said. “I can’t wait to go on the slides and diving boards.”

The pool was supposed to open for Memorial Day, but there were problems that kept that from happening. The first: a broken pool pump.

Once that was fixed, maintenance workers discovered there was a basketball clogging the pool, which kept it closed for a few extra days.

“Yes, stuck in our pipe,” pool manager Amy Clink said. “So, they literally had to dig up the pipe, cut it, re-fix it so it was a long process. But, they worked diligently, they were here Friday, Saturday, Sunday, morning, noon and night. So, it’s up-and-running. Our water couldn’t be clearer.”

Now that the pool is open, you’ll find lots of people here trying to beat the summer heat.

“It’s a chance for the kids to enjoy their summer and all that,” lifeguard Joseph Karmazin said. “They’ve been in their houses for over a month now, and now that the pool is open, they have something to outside when there is all this hot weather that is coming along.”

The Minersville pool is open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. this summer. But, on weekdays, it will open at 11 a.m. so that passholders can swim before the pool opens to the public.

