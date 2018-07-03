× Jim Thorpe Celebrating 200 Years

JIM THORPE — A special celebration is underway in Jim Thorpe.

Not only is the borough celebrating its bicentennial, but people are also hosting an event that hasn’t been around since 1947.

It’s called “Old Home Week.”

“We are looking to bring residents back to town and enjoy all the treasures that we have right here that everyone else comes to see that we don’t have,” said Diane Procop, Bicentennial Committee.

While the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency usually hosts events geared towards tourists, this celebration is all about the locals, both past and present.

Lots of events are scheduled for this week, including tours, contests, and more.

Residents are glad to see an event just for them.

“It’s nice. I mean you get an idea of the history around here, the heritage and the buildings and you get a sense of what it’s all about. You sort of forget that it was 200 years ago when this place started,” said Steven Perdie, Jim Thorpe.

A lot of business owners are also excited to see the locals during Old Home Week, like here at Broadway Grille and Pub where owners are hosting a bicentennial bash.

“I think because the Fourth falls in the middle of the week this year it’s just a nice thing for the locals to come by,” said Nancy Zeigler.

Zeigler is the Marketing Director for both the Inn at Jim Thorpe and Broadway Grille and Pub.

She says the Bicentennial BBQ will be held on the Fourth of July with plenty of food and fun for people to enjoy.

“Right here on the patio, we are going to have a grill set up. Hot dogs, hamburgers and wild game chili for everyone,” said Zeigler.

Celebrations will continue through Saturday in Jim Thorpe.

