HAZLETON, Pa. -- The July 4th festivities were off and running in Hazleton Tuesday night.

The city marked the holiday with a party at City View Park.

The Touch a Truck program let kids see a fire truck and police car up close.

Fireworks went off just after dark.

And of course, on what has been a hot, humid day, plenty of people lined up at the ice cream truck.