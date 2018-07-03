× Fourth of July Tradition: HKQ’s Bike Helmet Giveaway

The 11th Bicycle Helmet Giveaway takes place this Fourth of July.

The event is organized by HKQ Kids, a nonprofit affiliated with the Luzerne County-based law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the free program Tuesday morning.

1,300 bicycle helmets will be up for grabs.

Organizers say “children are required to be 12 or under, must be present, and accompanied by an adult to receive a helmet. “

Like last year, HKQ will distribute hundreds of free bike helmets in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties this week.

Giveaway Location & Dates:

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 – Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 6, 2018 – Courthouse Square, Scranton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the project and HKQ kids, head here!

Since the program launched in 2008, HKQ Kids has fit more than 10,000 children with free bike helmets.