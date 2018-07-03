× Eating Up Hot Dogs to Raise Money for Dog Park

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Is there a more American way to raise money for a dog park than sizzling up some hot dogs on the grill just before the Fourth of July?

Jordan Kotowski, owner of Abe’s Hot Dogs in Mountain Top, doesn’t think so.

His restaurant is donating 10 percent of all its sales on Tuesday to building a dog park in Wright Township, which would be just a few hundred yards away from his hot dog joint.

They also had a hot dog eating contest, where contestants had to eat six weenies all at once.

The patriotic pup-loving spirit brought in lots of hungry customers throughout the day.

“Today for a Tuesday business has been busier. That’s also good for us and that’s good for the dog park,” Kotowski said.

Township officials said $17,000 is already set aside for the dog park. They just need help from Abe’s Hot Dogs to get $1,000 more.

Linda Lakes orders up a hot dog every day for lunch. She made a special trip on Tuesday.

“It’s great when you can do it because I would rather help you and instead of myself,” Lakes said.

Wright Township Park staff and their summer camp kids said the area desperately needs the dog park.

It will have separate places for small and big dogs.

“There’s really nowhere for the dogs to go run and play. There’s the park and there are kids there and some of the kids are scared of them,” Wright Township Park aide Paige Gould said.

Later on Tuesday night, Abe’s will be down by the fireworks selling more hot dogs and they’ll also have a donation jar to collect more money for the dog park.

“With the increase of families moving here to Mountain Top there’s so many dogs everywhere. Everywhere you see at the parks there’s dogs and there’s really no place for them to go. Sometimes they walk the trails but they need to be more active,” Wright Township Park Aide Bella Termini said.

You can come on down and eat an Abe’s hot dog for a good cause, too.

The fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Township officials said they hope to have the dog park opened in Wright Township by October.