BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police say drugs, guns, and ammo were seized during a raid in Schuylkill County.

Butler Township police and state troopers raided the home along 2nd Avenue in Lavelle Tuesday morning.

Ralph George Geist was arrested on firearms charges.

Police say they seized eight firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition. Geist is not supposed to own guns. They also seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Geist will face additional charges.