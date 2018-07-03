× Columbia County Prepares for the Fourth

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Sunshine, blue skies, and the American flag — it’s a combination that reminds many of Independence Day. In Columbia County, preparations are well underway for the Fourth of July, including at a fireworks tent near Bloomsburg, operated by Spruce Run Farm.

“It’s been a little crazy. At the moment, it’s a little quiet, but it gets really busy in the afternoon. We’ve sold out once and yesterday a truck showed up a filled us up again,” said Cassandra Hoover, Spruce Run Farm.

In nearby Millville, Interternational Harvester collectors were busy preparing for the borough’s annual Fourth of July parade, where thousands are expected to attend.

“Fourth of July, Millville has a parade here in town. Our club participates in that quite heavily. We’ll get 35, 40, 50 tractors in that tomorrow, probably; tractors and machinery and so forth,” said Bill Brooks.

“It’s huge. Everybody comes, a lot of people, a lot of tractors, a lot of firetrucks. It’s a good time,” Gary Griffith said.

Because of the recent heat, Little Fishing Creek Area swimming pool in Millville will be open on the Fourth of July for the first time in several years.

“We decided since it’s going to be really, really hot, after the parade, people might want to come back and swim and get some food at our picnic stand and hang out in the cool water,” said pool manager Carey Klinger.

Others plan on firing up the grill.

“My neighbors, we have Sharon and Ed here, and then we have all of our kids, just kind of hangout. It’s normal for the holiday. We just relax, cookout, play some games, let the kids swim,” Martina Bardo said.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and the pool is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.