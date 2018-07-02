Vietnam Veterans Honored in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Vietnam veterans and their families were honored in Scranton on Monday.

Senator Pat Toomey was at VFW Post 25 on Rockwell Avenue where he gave veterans commemorative pins in honor of their service to the country.

The Lackawanna County Office of Veterans Affairs and VFW Post 25 partnered with Toomey to honor the veterans.

Last year, President Trump signed legislation into law that was written by Toomey permanently designating March 29 as “National Vietnam War Veterans Day.”