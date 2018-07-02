This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Drop Tine Archery

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Drop Tine Archery to take a look at the latest and greatest products to hit the archery industry.  Plus, it's not too late to enter to win one of two Parker crossbows in the Drop Tine Archery crossbow giveaway.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

