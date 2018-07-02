Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include financial problems in Wilkes-Barre, a community pool in need of repairs, and the heat wave.
Talkback 16: Wilkes-Barre’s Finances, Heat Wave
-
Talkback 16: Heat Wave, Deadly Newsroom Shooting
-
Talkback 16: Mailbox Explosion
-
Talkback 16: Flyers in Mailboxes, Nurses on Strike
-
Talkback 16: Pit Bull Shot
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot, Gold Nice Bell
-
-
Talkback 16: Teacher Strikes, Immigration
-
Talkback 16: Children Separated from Parents at the Border
-
Talkback 16: Remembering Veterans, Drowning at Nay Aug Gorge
-
Talkback 16: Memorial Day, Fireworks, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Compliments and Criticism
-
-
Talkback 16: Eagles Uninvited to White House, Online Lottery Games
-
Talkback 16: Suggestions and Requests
-
Talkback 16: Gazebo Vandalized, Drunk Bus Driver