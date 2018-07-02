Steamy Day for First Monday at the Market in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was the first Monday at the Market on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, but crowds were sparse with highs in the 90s.

City officials are trying to make Monday at the Market a fixture on Public Square, but it seemed getting people to step away from the air conditioning was tough.

Some people thought ahead and came equipped to stay cool.

“(I have) my fan! Because you know it's 90 outside right now because that heat wave is moving in,” a 7-year-old from Slocum Township said.

This is the second year for the Monday at the Market program.

Each week, the city will sponsor a health-related theme.

Today’s theme was Kid’s Day, and there were plenty of vendors ready to teach kids about staying in shape.

“Something to do on a Monday, heard about what was going on here and I thought it'd be something fun for him to do,” Peggie Johnson of Slocum Township said.

This Monday brought temperatures well into the 90s, which made for a lackluster turnout.

Magic 93 host Frankie Warren was forced to leave his cool studio for a remote broadcast from the market.

"It is so intensely hot in that sun, and we have a tent so the hot air is trapped underneath it. Oh, my gosh, it is hot,” Warren said.

Even though there are ways to cool off here at the Monday Market, it's still a little too hot for some people.

"I think it's keeping a lot of people away because they don't want to be out in the heat and the humidity,” Stephen Lewis of Otto’s Amusements said.

The sunshine was so hot it was even hard for Uncle Paul’s Old Time Snowballs to make a sale.

“Even though we're selling ice, people don't want to come out! We have a decent crowd, but for all the things for the kids today and all the free items they're giving out, we should be packed,” Jodie Vinton said.

The next Monday at the Market’s theme will be about exercise. Newswatch 16’s Joe Snedeker and Tom Williams will be there.