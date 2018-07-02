State Attorney General Going to Court to Get Church Abuse Investigation Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The state's attorney general heads to court on Monday, July 2, hoping to get a grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic church made public.

The Catholic Diocese of Scranton was part of the grand jury investigation, but the diocese itself is not objecting to the report being made public.

Several individuals went to court to get the grand jury report kept under wraps. The state attorney general believes that's wrong. Josh Shapiro says he will ask the state supreme court to make the report into child sexual abuse public. He also wants the names of those blocking the report's release disclosed as well.

A state representative from the Reading area, who is fighting for an expanded statute of limitations for child sex crimes, also wants full disclosure.

"They have wanted nothing but to protect themselves and put victims out on the curb like trash and say please just go away. Well, we're not going away," said Representative Mark Rozzi.

A spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Scranton recently said the contents of the report will be painful, but necessary to keep children safe.