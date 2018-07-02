Rollover Crash Tying Up Traffic in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overturned tractor trailer on Keyser Ave near on ramp to North Scranton Expressway. On ramp is closed to traffic. Driver appears to be ok. @wnep pic.twitter.com/guvRhEZbkb — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 2, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An overturned truck is tying up traffic in part of Scranton.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on North Keyser Avenue near a ramp to the Scranton Expressway (Route 11).

A fire official said the truck is leaking fuel oil and an environmental cleanup crew has been called in.

Assistant Fire Chief says the trucks is leaking oil from a place that they can’t plug. So, an environmental clean up crew has been called in. Ramp will likely be closed for a while. @wnep pic.twitter.com/zAASXqPhWQ — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 2, 2018

The ramp at Keyser Avenue is closed.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.