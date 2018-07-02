Rollover Crash Tying Up Traffic in Scranton

Posted 11:18 am, July 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:34PM, July 2, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An overturned truck is tying up traffic in part of Scranton.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on North Keyser Avenue near a ramp to the Scranton Expressway (Route 11).

A fire official said the truck is leaking fuel oil and an environmental cleanup crew has been called in.

The ramp at Keyser Avenue is closed.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

