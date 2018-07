Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was 56 years ago when Jackie Robinson became the first African-American ballplayer inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Before Robinson made his Big League debut in 1947, he played in the Negro Leagues.

An exhibit from the Negro League Hall of Fame was on display at the Little League World Series in central Pennsylvania in 2006.

That's where we find Mike Stevens in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.