Former Fire Company Head Accused of Child Sex Assault

PALMERTON, Pa. — The former president of West End Fire Company Number 2 in Carbon County was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy and then trying to pay him off to cover it up.

According to authorities, another member from that same fire company was arrested for assaulting the same boy.

According to a news release from the state attorney general’s office, Keith Cebrosky, 65, of Palmerton, was the president of the West End Fire Company Number 2 outside Palmerton.

The attorney general says Cebrosky had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

He’s accused of asking the teenager to perform sex acts in front of him and then trying to pay the victim off for his silence.

Last year, Jordan Beggan, 26, who was also a member of the fire company, was arrested for sending inappropriate photos to the same boy. He pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Beggan is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Newswatch 16 spoke to people in the community about the arrests. They were shocked.

“It’s like you can’t trust anyone anymore. The kids look up to them. You just have to screen them better or something,” said Sue Barthol of Kunkletown.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Palmerton’s borough manager who tells us the West End Fire Company Number 2 put out a notice recently saying the company is no longer active.

Cebrosky is locked up in the Carbon County Jail under $500,000 bail.