Driver Charged in Crash that Injured Two Officers

ASHLEY, Pa. — Police have charged a driver for a crash in Luzerne County that injured two police officers.

Police said Josue Valdez, 28, of Hazleton, crossed the center line and smashed head-on into an unmarked Ashley police vehicle on April 8 on South Main Street in Ashley.

Sgt. Joseph McGlynn and Ofc. Joshua Smith were both injured in the crash and the police vehicle was heavily damaged.

Valdez was arraigned Sunday on two counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of driving with a suspended license, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and two traffic citations.