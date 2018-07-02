Despite Two Drownings in Two Weeks, Swimmers Not Staying Away in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- Over the weekend, a man's body was pulled from the Lehigh River near Glen Onoko, part of the Lehigh Gorge State Park near Jim Thorpe. The coroner calls it an apparent drowning, the second in two weeks in that area.

"We've been to a lot of waterfalls around the Delaware Water Gap and the area in general and a lot of them have no swimming policies, but it's never really enforced,” said Gwen Rush of New Jersey.

Signs are posted here: the Lehigh River is not a designated swimming area. Currents can be dangerous.

Still, hundreds of swimmers show up on a hot day, young and old, to splash and swim.

"I know that there's probably like really strong currents throughout the river because there's whitewater rafting I've heard, so that's about it,” said Dierdra McGrath of New Jersey.

"I think it's always important to be safe when there's height and there's rocks involved of course,” said Rush.

With extreme heat, people say it is hard to stay away from the water.

"We were in one of the pools, and there were a whole group of campers and there were families and people under the waterfalls getting sprayed on their head,” said Dan Keller of Wyndmoor.

"There were a couple guys kind of out on a precarious edge, but I think it was fine,” said Marcella Barker of Philadelphia.