Delaware Water Gap Welcome Center Finally Reopens

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — An interstate rest area in Monroe County that has been closed for months for renovations reopened Monday.

The Delaware Water Gap Welcome Center off Interstate 80 west closed in November for renovations, causing some confusion and inconvenience for travelers.

The project was supposed to be finished by Memorial Day but additional roof work and weather problems delayed workers.

According to PennDOT, the $2.5 million project includes interior and exterior renovations such as Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades; new bathroom equipment; heating, cooling and ventilation upgrades; updated wiring and electrical equipment; parking lot upgrades; exterior and rooftop drainage and repairs to the building’s façade.

