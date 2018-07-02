× Bishop at the Border

SCRANTON, Pa. — The bishop of the diocese of Scranton has joined other Catholic bishops along the U.S./Mexico border in Texas. They’re meeting with immigrant families who were separated after crossing the border last month.

Bishop Joseph Bambera is one of only five American bishops who traveled to the border in Texas this week.

They’re leading an effort by the Catholic Church to reunite families who were separated and detained due to a controversial immigration policy.

We spoke with Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton over Facetime. He’s along the U.S./Mexico border near Brownsville, Texas in an area where illegal immigrants crossing the border were detained and separated from their children.

Bishop Bambera and four other American bishops toured a detention center for adults and a facility for children.

The bishop’s trip coincides with changes at the diocese here at home.

It’s Luis Rivera’s first day at the diocese as its newly created coordinator of parish culture integration. He will work with the growing number of Latinos joining churches in the Diocese of Scranton.

“My bishop, my chief shepherd, is walking with my brothers and sisters in the border. He’s walking with them, being one with them. That brings me to almost tears because I’m so grateful,” Rivera said.

Rivera says he’s proud that the Catholic Church in northeastern Pennsylvania is taking the lead on reuniting immigrant families.

“We have the right to secure our borders, however, we have to do it with human dignity in the process, I think that’s what’s being lost now,” said Rivera.

The Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border ended last month amid public pressure but the president has said that reuniting some 2,000 children with their parents will take time.