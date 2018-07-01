Stourbridge Line Transforms into WWII Reenactment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. -- Sunday was the second day of a World War II reenactment in Wayne County.

The "Troop Train" gives those curious about history a chance to learn about what it was like for the men and women who fought in the war.

The Stourbridge Line left the station in Honesdale and made its way to Hawley to an encampment where people interacted with troops and equipment of the era.

"Seeing kids learning about it and being really interested in it and also I love seeing kids get on the train and put the cellphones away, put the iPads away, look out the window, and just travel back in style like they did in the '30s, '40s, and '50s," said Tim Wright with The Stourbridge Line.

Dozens of people turned out for the reenactment.