× Stocking up on Fireworks for the Fourth

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The heat is not hindering firework sales. This is the first Independence Day that Pennsylvanians are can purchase and set off aerial fireworks.

Springbrook Fireworks on Ziegler Street in Pittston Township says business is booming because of the new rule.

With the Fourth of July falling on a Wednesday this year, workers expect to be busy all week long. The owner says the high temperatures aren’t hurting business, just changing it.

“Some people are in the swimming pools until late. We get busy later at night, you know, stuff like that,” said Joseph Vullo, Springbrook Fireworks owner.

There are some precautions people should be aware of before lighting off these fireworks. In order to legally set off aerial fireworks in Pennsylvania, you need permission from the property owner, and you have to be 150 feet away from an occupied structure.