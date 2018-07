Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROMPTON, Pa. -- It's been years, but a siren is back home atop a fire company in Wayne County.

Newswatch 16 was there this weekend when the siren on top of Prompton Fire and Rescue was tested for the first time after a crane lifted it in place.

Crews say it's the first time the siren was repaired since the 1970s. It's the original one to the building.

A crane was donated to help put the siren back in place.