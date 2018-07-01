× Popular Day at the Public Pool

KINGSTON, Pa. — Many people took to the pool to cool down on Sunday.

People were lining up to take a dip in the Kingston Community Pool.

Families took the opportunity to teach little ones how to swim or watch as they made a splash coming off the slide.

Some people were stuck outside the fence, anxiously waiting their turn to take a dip.

“It’s hot out, and I would like to get cooled off, and there’s a really long line, so we’re going to be here for a while,” said Sydney Ogle of Kingston.

The Kingston Community Pool is open until 7 p.m. It will have modified hours for the Fourth of July.

