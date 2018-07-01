Fundraiser for Fire Victims in Freeland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND, Pa. -- Friends, family, and strangers turned out in Freeland Sunday to help a family whose home caught fire last month.

A fundraiser was held at the VFW on Centre Street in Freeland where guests took in live music and filled up on food and drinks. A raffle table was set up where people tried their luck to win some prizes.

This all came together to help the Christina family after their home in Drifton caught fire on June 20.

"It's amazing. I can't believe how much support we have," said Barbara Christina of Freeland.

No one was hurt in the fire.