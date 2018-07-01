× Escaping the Heat at the Movies

MOOSIC, Pa. — If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the sun. That’s exactly what some people did Sunday.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people heading to see a movie at Cinemark in Moosic.

With near-record-breaking temperatures, a good flick and some air conditioning were welcome for some.

“It’s hot, looks like we’re gonna set a record, so we decided to do a couple movies and get some dinner later,” said Mike Brogan of Pittston.

While we didn’t break the record Sunday, that didn’t make it any less uncomfortable for many people here in our area.