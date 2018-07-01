Escaping the Heat at the Movies

Posted 7:01 pm, July 1, 2018, by

MOOSIC, Pa. — If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the sun. That’s exactly what some people did Sunday.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people heading to see a movie at Cinemark in Moosic.

With near-record-breaking temperatures, a good flick and some air conditioning were welcome for some.

“It’s hot, looks like we’re gonna set a record, so we decided to do a couple movies and get some dinner later,” said Mike Brogan of Pittston.

While we didn’t break the record Sunday, that didn’t make it any less uncomfortable for many people here in our area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s