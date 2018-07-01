Dr. J Comments on the Bright Future for 76ers

Posted 6:37 pm, July 1, 2018, by

An NBA Champion for the 76ers in 1983, Julius Erving said on Saturday he sees a bright future for his former team. Dr. J was in Luzerne County to meet and greet with fans at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

