Deadly Crash Involving Motorcycle, SUV in Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in the Poconos was deadly.

Troopers say Dany Felix, 29, of Pocono Summit, died after the wreck at the intersection of Palisades and Yellowstone Drives near Blakeslee around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Felix was on the motorcycle that collided head-on with the SUV.

The crash is under investigation.