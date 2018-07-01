Aerial Games a Test of Strength, Endurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- It was a test of strength and endurance for some people in one part of Luzerne County.

The first Aerial Games at Riot Circus Arts was held in Plymouth on Sunday.

People came from all over to compete in eight different events, all while hanging from a sheet.

Some of the tests involved dead hanging, climbing, and straight arms and legs.

Those involved say the competition isn't just for aerialists, but training is helpful.

"These people didn't have a background in gymnastics, cheerleading, or martial arts or anything like that before they started. This was level one basics and they've built themselves up," said Kayla Dyches, owner of Riot Circus Arts.

First, second, and third place prizes were handed out to winners of the aerial competition.