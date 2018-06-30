Teddy Bears (RailRiders) Win on Rickey Henderson Legends Series Night

With Rickey Henderson at PNC Field for the Legends Series, the RailRiders (playing re-branded as the Teddy Bears) walked off against the PawSox 7-6 in 10 innings. Henderson said minor league baseball has changed a lot since he was coming up the ranks.
