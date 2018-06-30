Teddy Bears (RailRiders) Win on Rickey Henderson Legends Series Night

Posted 11:05 pm, June 30, 2018, by

With Rickey Henderson at PNC Field for the Legends Series, the RailRiders (playing re-branded as the Teddy Bears) walked off against the PawSox 7-6 in 10 innings. Henderson said minor league baseball has changed a lot since he was coming up the ranks.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s