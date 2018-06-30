Shopping at Flea Market Supports Lions Club

Posted 6:25 pm, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:09PM, June 30, 2018

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A flea market in Lackawanna County benefited the local Lions Club this weekend.

Members of the Lions Club collected donations at South Abington Community Park near Clarks Summit on Saturday.  The vendors' fees also went to the Lions Club.

Those who came out tell Newswatch 16 warm weather or not, they wanted to support local businesses.

"I'm actually really surprised how many people are coming through. Even though it's extremely hot outside, there's a lot of great stuff you can find for Christmas or your kids," said Julia Osmolia of Taylor.

There were about 20 vendors participating at the flea market.

Ice cream and other concessions were on sale to help people stay cool.

