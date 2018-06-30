Scranton Police Looking for Family of Young Girl Found Alone in Street

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton are trying to find the family of a young girl who was found running down the street alone.

Police say the girl was found in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 she wasn't wearing shoes.

She doesn't appear to be hurt, but police say they can't get the girl to speak and have tried speaking to her in several languages.

Officers say the girl looks to be about 4 years old.

Police say they have not received any reports of a missing girl.

If you recognize the child, you are asked to call Scranton police.

2 comments