CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A man is behind bars in Lackawanna County facing drug and child endangerment charges.

Carbondale police say Erick Gomez, 19, was arrested after officers found crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday night.

Police say Gomez had his 2-year-old son in the car with him.

Gomez is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.