NBA Champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving, better known by his nickname, Dr. J, met fans at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Saturday. Erving said the biggest difference between the game today and the game in his era was the youth today, but he still enjoys seeing what these kids can do.
Julius Erving Meets and Greets in NEPA
