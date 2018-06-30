Hortulus Farm Garden and Nursery Part II

Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Jack Staub for a tour of the beautiful stone farmhouse on the Hortulus property. We also walk through the vegetable garden on the farm where the space is maximized to offer a variety of vegetables.
