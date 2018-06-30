Happy Ending After Deaf Puppy Falls Down 50-Foot Hole

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, rescue crews were able to pull a 7-week-old puppy named Toffee from a hole in a yard in Huntsville, Alabama, WHNT reports.

The deaf puppy had been in the hole since 5 p.m. Thursday.   The puppy's story captivated people around the country and the world.

"I still can't believe she's really out and she's right here and I'm holding her," said Toffee's foster owner Karen Smith as she held close to the puppy.

"This is a miracle.  There were so many people sending me texts ... I'm just so thankful to every person that came, that brought food, that brought generators and lights and, I mean, it's been an amazing outpouring of kindness and sweetness,"  she continued.

"There's no feeling like it.  I still can't believe it," added Smith.

The rescue happened in part thanks to volunteers from the Paint Rock Fire Department.  Chief Finis Johnson saw the story on WHNT and called the newsroom to ask how they could help.  The team used a snare to rescue the puppy.

"I'm an animal lover.  It's good to know we can come out to help folks," said Johnson.

