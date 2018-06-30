Community Day in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- The heat didn't keep families away from a community celebration in Hazleton.

Kids bounced around during the community day celebration at the Hazleton Integration Project along East Fourth Street on Saturday.

Inflatable soccer, other games, and plenty of canopies for beating the heat were all part of the celebration.

"We want to just come together, mingle with each other, and create diversity," said organizer Lili Fuentes.

"The bounce house, all the people and friends that you get to talk with and play with and stuff," said Shanelle Sepulvedea of Hazelton.

The Hazleton Integration Project was created by Chicago Cubs manager and Hazleton native Joe Maddon.