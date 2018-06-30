Body of Missing Swimmer Pulled from Water at Lehigh Gorge State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from a state park in Carbon County on Saturday.

State police say male victim from New Jersey went under the water around 5 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Gorge State Park near Jim Thorpe.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 dive teams discovered the body a few hours later, but it was too dark to get to it. The recovery was called off until Saturday morning.

State police said this would be the second drowning at Lehigh Gorge State Park in just two weeks.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The victim's name was not released.