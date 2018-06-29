Wilkes-Barre Splash Pad Back on Just in Time for Heat Wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- There’s nothing quite like cooling off on a hot summer day at the splash pad in Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Eight-year-old Ondrell Redditt said he’s been looking forward to its first day.

“Yesterday it was so hot and it wasn't turned on, but now it's not even that hot and now it's turned on,” Redditt said.

As temperatures climb into the 90s, grandparents said they’re relieved the splash pad is on.

“I can watch all three of my grand kids at the same time. I have seven, five, and two, which is kind of hard, but it is free and it's cool,” Denise Lark of Plymouth said.

People said they're glad to see the splash pad is working because it's had mechanical problems in the past.

“I was very disappointed. I had to go track down a friend with a pool,” Lark said.

“I don't have anywhere else to go swimming because my Aunt Janice's pool got popped,” Redditt said.

This weekend’s expected heat wave even has first-timers like Keri Misson saying she’ll be back.

“We come to Coal Street Park a lot and I didn't know that this was going to be here so it was a pleasant surprise for today,” Misson said.

Eight-year-old Meya Misson said it’s a great way to beat the heat, no matter how old you are.

“Everyone likes getting wet,” Meya Misson said.

The splash pad will be open for an extra hour through Sunday because of the hot weather.

You can try it for yourself from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.