Video Captures Woman Crashing Through Ceiling While Fleeing Police

Alberta, Canada — An escape plan falls through – literally!
Surveillance video from a Reddi Mart convenience store in Alberta, Canada shows a woman falling from the ceiling… and into the coffee aisle.
“When i heard a boom, she fell from the roof,” recalls store owner Bhagwant Chauhan.
Police say she and another man attempted to use a stolen credit card.
The owners called the authorities, but once officers arrived and tried to arrest them, the woman ran and crawled into a ceiling vent before the getaway ended with a crash landing.
She surrendered shortly after the fall and both were taken into custody.
So what were they trying to buy?
The store owner says– just a can of soda.
53.933271 -116.576504
